Richard C. Jones
Richard C. Jones, 94, of Pasadena, passed away on August 5, 2020. He was born in Cambridge, MD to the late Roland and Helen Jones. An Army veteran, he served his country proudly during both World War II and the Korean War. He received many decorations including: European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon and Korean Service Medal w/2 Bronze Stars. Richard retired from Westinghouse after many years. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, especially Germany and Austria, reading, camping in Ocean City, New Jersey and going to the BSO. Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Jean; loving daughters, Sandra McElvenny (Richard) and Susan Jones (David Gent); cherished grandchildren, Kimberly Armellino (Tony), Shannon Dorer, Kerrie Ebaugh (Bryan), David Bell and Tia Dorer; beloved great-grandchildren, Anthony, Christopher, Ajay, Corbin, Rylee, Dalaney, Tyler, Allison and Keelan; and many loving nieces. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, PA, Glen Burnie, on Mon., Aug. 17th, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be private for family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 12, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
