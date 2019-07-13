Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. Whaley. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM St. John Neumann Catholic Church 620 N. Bestgate Rd Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Charles Whaley completed his earthly pilgrimage on July 10, 2019. Born June 18, 1927 in Wakefield, RI, he was the fourth child of Chester Tucker Whaley and Emily Schwan Whaley. After graduating from South Kingston High School, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1945. In 1950, he graduated from Rhode Island State College and came to Maryland to join the staff of Johns Hopkins University as a technician with the Chesapeake Bay Institute. He earned his Masters Degree in Biological Oceanography in 1956. For 42 years, Dick worked as a research scientist on the Chesapeake Bay. He participated in comprehensive studies of plankton, menhaden and the currents of the Bay, authoring and co-authoring numerous scientific papers. His experiments have been cited worldwide and were used in the creation of the Chesapeake Bay Hydraulic Model. He invented and modified numerous instruments for these studies, including a harness for the original Aqua Lung invented by Jacques Cousteau and used by the Navy. Dick was an ardent environmentalist and spokesperson for the Bay, serving as Treasurer of the South River Federation for 25 years. In recognition for his life's work, he received the prestigious title of "Admiral of the Chesapeake Bay" from Governor William Donald Schaefer in 1992. In 1951, Dick and his wife Beth joined the Colonial Players of Annapolis, where Dick volunteered "for the love of it" until his death. He served on various boards and positions and was a dedicated lead set carpenter, usher and box office worker. In 2012, at the age of 85, Dick received the "Superior Volunteer Award" from the American Association of Community Theatre. Dick was a creative man – painting with oil on slate, wood-turning beautiful bowls and vases, drawing and sketching and designing sets for the theater. He and his beloved Cathy spent many hours creating art and furniture together. Dick was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Horace "Bud" Whaley, his wife Beth Whaley of 57 years and his granddaughter Shannon Whaley. He is survived by his wife Catherine White Whaley, children: Mark (Kathleen) Whaley, Sean (Susan) Whaley, Brian (Sue) Whaley, Karen (Jim Magner) Whaley grandchildren: Christopher Whaley, Lauren (Jake de Grazia) Whaley, Mark (Maggie) Whaley, Anna Whaley, Caitlin Colletti and Grace Whaley, step grandchildren: Patrick Manili, Lauren (Bill) Darcey and Jason Guynn, great-grandchildren: Nico and Isa Whaley, Athena and Rowan Whaley, Malcolm and Charlie de Grazia. Dick was also "adopted" by the White family, whom he adored. Dick, an easy going man with a quick smile, was so cherished by his family and friends that it is difficult to let him go. Visitation will be at John M. Taylor Funeral Home on Sunday, July 14 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM, 147 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD 21401. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, July 15 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick's honor to Colonial Players, 108 East St., Annapolis, MD 21401(

