Richard Wade Collinson, 70, of Lothian, MD passed away July 29, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. Richard was born May 13, 1950 in Annapolis, MD to Leola W. (Carter) and Joseph Connor Collinson. He was raised in Annapolis and graduated from Annapolis High School in 1969. He attended Anne Arundel Community College, and moved to Lothian with his family in the early 1970's. He married Sandra Trott April 14, 1973 and they lived and raised their family in Lothian. Richard was a professional land surveyor and was employed with Wilkerson & Associates and McCrone, Inc. surveying companies. In 1990 he founded C.O.A., Collinson, Oliff & Associates a surveying and engineering company, retiring in 2017. Richard enjoyed playing softball and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and he loved attending their many activities. Richard is survived by his wife Sandra Trott Collinson, daughters Carrie Collinson Holaus and husband Steve of Lothian, and Arin Collinson Lake and husband Jason of Moseley, VA, and his son Richard Wade Collinson, Jr. and wife Lauren of Lothian. He is also survived by grandchildren Nathan, Noah and Leah Holaus, Chloe, Jase, Mazie and Evie Lake, and Lilly and Connor Collinson, and by his brother Joseph C. Collinson III and his wife Maggie, of Lothian. Services for Richard will be private.



