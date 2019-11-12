Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Dickenson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Richard C. Dickenson, 82, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Annapolis after suffering with Parkinson's disease for 22 years. He was born on May 9, 1937 in Iowa Falls, IA to the late David and Bessie Dickenson. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1955. In January 1956, Dick enlisted in the US Navy. After boot camp he attended Electronic Technician School in Treasure Island, CA, finishing in October 1956. He then married high school sweetheart, Janeice Swart, on October 20, 1956 and set off for his first duty assignment in Adak, Alaska. His next assignment was at the Naval Security Station at Ft. Meade from 1958-59. Upon completion of his military obligation, Dick transitioned to civilian employment where he worked at the National Security Agency. He received many awards including the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1979 and the Senior Technical Award in 1985. Dick retired from NSA in 1994. At the time of his death, he and his wife Janeice were members of Calvary United Methodist Church. He enjoyed mission trips with his Calvary friends to Guatemala and Appalachia. His most memorial trip was to the Holy Land in January 2014. Dick's interests included fishing, golfing, bowling and computers. In his younger years he enjoyed dirt biking. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janeice, his daughters Katherine (Kevin) Andrews of Fulton, MD and Kimberly (Louis) Papuchis of Olney, MD; two sisters, Bernella (Loren) Meyers and Judy (Randy) Duffy and four grandchildren Elysse and George Papuchis and Alexandra and Cameron Andrews. A memorial service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church on Rowe Blvd in Annapolis on Friday, 15 November beginning at 11:00 am. A visitation will preceed the service at the church from 10:00-11:00. Refreshments will follow in the church fellowship hall. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Calvary UM Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

