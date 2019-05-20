Richard "Dick" John Ednock, 88, an 8 month resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Terra Alta, WV, died on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Atria Manresa in Annapolis, MD. Born May 5, 1931, in Scranton, PA, to the late John and Lillian Ednock., he served in the United States Navy from 1953-55. Following his military service, Dick attended and was in the 1959 graduating class of Rider College in New Jersey. He worked as an accountant with the N.O.A.A. and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 2577, in Bowie, MD.In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a son, Richard John Ednock, Jr.He is survived by two sons, Michael (Donna) Edward Ednock of Damascus, MD and Dale (Lisa) Andrew Ednock of Edgewater, MD ; a daughter, Cheryl (Michael) DeFrancisci from Olney, MD ; four grandchildren, Jennifer Clevenger of Damascus, MD, Andrea DeFrancisci of Olney, MD, Brooke Noyes, of Edgewater, MD, and Rachel Olmo, Riva, MD; and two great-grandchildren.Friends are invited to celebrate Dick's life on Wednesday, May 22 from 10:30 am until his funeral service begins at 11:30 am at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. An online guestbook is available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 20, 2019