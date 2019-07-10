Richard Francis Huttenberger, 88, of Linthicum and Ocean City passed away surrounded by his family on July 6, 2019. Richard was born in Baltimore to the late Elmer F. and Mazie P. (Saffield) Huttenberger. He graduated from Southern High School in 1949. He served his country faithfully and honorably in the United States Army. He gave Patricia C. Sturgeon a ride home one evening and that started a journey that they have been on for 66 years of marriage. Together they raised their two sons in Linthicum. He worked as a Machinist with Baltimore Gas & Electric. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, spending time at the beach, and most of all being surrounded by his family. He especially enjoyed creating memories with his grandchildren. He attended St. Clements in Lansdowne, was a member of St. Philip Neri and was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus Patapsco Council No. 1960. His parting leaves a void in the many friendships he cherished between Linthicum and Ocean City. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia C. Huttenberger; sons, R. Jeffrey Huttenberger (Kimberly), Layne F. Huttenberger (Susan Winchurch); grandchildren, Brent R. Huttenberger, and Kaitlyn Huttenberger; and his sister Carol Conway (Vernon). The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Mon. July 15, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Clements Catholic Church 2700 Washington Ave, Lansdowne, MD 21227 on Tues. at 12 Noon. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. Memorial Contributions in Richards name can be made to the . For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 10, 2019