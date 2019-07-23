Richard Ferris Malm passed surrounded by friends and family at his home on July 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Richard was born May 17, 1935 in Omaha Nebraska to Clarence Franklin Malm and Opal Iris Ferris Malm. He attended Grade School and High School in Omaha. He joined the Coast Guard Reserve while still in high school followed by active duty in 1954 and six years in the active reserve. After the Coast Guard Richard went to college at the University of Omaha, now the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Here he was in the first four-year engineering program and graduated with distinction. After serving in the Coast Guard he completed careers with the Army Corps of Engineers, the State Department and various computer software consultancies. Richard is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann (nee Deatherage), and son Stan Musial Malm. He is survived by daughter Nancy Malm Tipton of Eldersburg Maryland and daughter in law Natalie Greene Johnson (Greene-Malm). Siblings Clifford Malm of Seattle Washington, Carl Malm of Huntsville Alabama, and Joan Hodges of Aurora Colorado. He adored his grandchildren, Stephen Malm (and wife Megan) of Baltimore Maryland, Corina and Patrick Tipton of Eldersburg Maryland, as well as Barbara's Granddaughter April Chaffee of Dallas, Texas. Richard loved life (and a good meal) and has maintained many long-term friendships, some as long as 60 years in duration. His hobbies included sailing and RVing with many hours on the Magothy River and Chesapeake Bay as well as twenty winters spent in St. Augustine Florida. Richard was also a long-time member of the Fleet Reserve club in downtown Annapolis. One of his proudest recent accomplishments was the retracing of the Louis and Clark trail over a multi-year period completing portions solo, with his daughter Nancy and his siblings Cliff and Joan. Family and friends may visit on Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 11am to 12pm in the Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy. A funeral ceremony will be be held in the funeral home chapel at 12pm immediately following the visitation. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD 21032 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grow A Nurse, https://give.aahs.org/growanurse
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 23, 2019