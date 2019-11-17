Richard Frederic "Toby" Tyler, 79, of Annapolis, MD and Leland, MI, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Toby was born on April 18, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to his parents Dr. Richard Smith Tyler and Torre Atkinson Tyler. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Steinke Tyler, sister Carol Tyler Boyd, and daughters Torri Tyler Leeds of New York City, her husband Eric Leeds; and Jacqueline Tyler Thomson of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, and her husband Neil Davis Thomson. Toby was the loving grandfather of Neil Davis Thomson, Jr. and Torri Tyler Thomson. He attended the University of Cincinnati, earned an MBA from Cornell University and a PhD in Administrative Medicine and one in Business Management from American University. Toby practiced administrative medicine at Georgetown University Hospital, had a consulting practice in Hospital Administration, and taught business courses at Anne Arundel Community College. A private reception was held at the Tyler residence in Annapolis on November 8, 2019. He will be laid to rest in Leland, Michigan, with a funeral service in Leland in the summer of 2020. Toby had a lifelong passion for sailing and flying. Donations may be made in his name to the Leland Yacht Club Foundation (www.lelandyachtclubfoundation.com) or to Angel Flight Mid-Atlantic (http://mercymedical.org/). Online condolences to the family may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019