Richard L. Garrison "Dick", 90, a longtime resident of Heritage Harbour in Annapolis, MD and previously of Clinton, MD, died in Crownsville, MD on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born on November 17, 1928, in Washington, D.C. to the late Roy M. and Minnie Garrison, Dick graduated from Anacostia High School. He worked for the U.S. Navy Hydrographic Office and the Defense Mapping Agency for 38 years. He also served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, retiring after 33 years of service. Dick was a member of the Fleet Reserve Club and Knights of Columbus and enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothea L. Garrison; three children, Stephen R. Garrison of Fenwick Island, DE, Carla A. Nash of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Kevin C. Garrison of Huntingtown, MD; and six grandchildren, Jessica, Timothy, Lindsay and Nicholas Nash and Christopher and Andrew Garrison. A memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday, March 23 at 10 am. Donations may be made in Richard's name to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences and tributes may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019