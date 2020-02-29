Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hasson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. Hasson, 77 of Gambrills MD, passed away peacefully at St. Agnes Hospital on February 20, 2020. Rich was born in New Kensington PA, on November 21, 1942. He joined the Army, where he was a Vietnam Combat Veteran and traveled the world seeking adventure. Rich retired from the Army in 1984 from Fort Meade. Our family put down roots in the neighborhood of Four Seasons. Rich was an active member in the community serving in the FS Security patrol, as well as being an active member of the Bowie Elks #2309. Rich loved putting together the talking pumpkin on Halloween, as well as making sure that he had one of the most festively decorated homes at Christmas time. He was the patriarch of our family which included his wife Eloise "Toots", who pre deceased him in 2004. His four children Cynthia Maimone, Richard Jr. and his wife Simone Hasson, Michael E Hasson (Pre deceased 2012) and Kathryn and her husband Robert Piccinini. His grandchildren Amanda Fletcher, Richard Hasson, III, James Campbell, Matthew Campbell, Stephanie Hasson, Anthony Attiliis, Michael Hasson, Samantha Attiliis, Patrick Hasson, Riley Piccinini. His Great Grandchildren Briana Furr, Karlei Paris , Logan and Lincoln Hasson. His Brothers Robert (pre-Deceased 2004) and Cheryl Hasson and James and Debbie Hasson, and his many Nephews and Nieces.

