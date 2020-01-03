Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hemphill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Irvin Hemphill, Sr. (Dick) passed peacefully on December 26 at Bay Health Hospital, Milford, Delaware at the age of 77 years. He resided in Severn, MD for 35 years before retiring to West Bay Park in Lewes, Delaware. Dick was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland he was the son of the late John F. Hemphill and Marietta Hemphill. Dick retired from the Baltimore Air Coil Company in 2005. He thoroughly enjoyed a long dedicated career serving as Parts Manager at the Jessup, Maryland Facility. Dick immensely enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially embraced his role as GRANDAD and cherished every moment he had with all of them. Whether surrounded by family and friends in person or receiving a new photo by text or a Facebook update, this truly became his most prized hobby and filled his days with great joy and pride. Dick was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens and the Virginia Tech Hokies. He also enjoyed reading, listening to music, advancing his tech savvy skills and watching television. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Rita Melinda Hemphill nee Sanders, his sister Karen Stickles and her husband Jeff. Seven children, Rick Hemphill, Jr. and his wife Diane, Chris Boyer and her husband Dale, John Hemphill, Cindy Branscom and her husband Mike, Brian Hemphill, Amy Timer and her husband Jeff, Sarah Rampley and her husband John, as well as his nine grandchildren, Shawna, Robbie, John, Chad, Charlotte, Anne-Marie, Jackson, Aubrey and Camden, eight great- grandchildren, Hannah, Julie, Campbell, Yuri, Alec, Connor, Wyatt and Eliza. Funeral arrangements will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to , on-line dedication donations at

