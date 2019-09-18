Richard C. Jones Jr, age 78, died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon August 25, 2019 outside his home in Annapolis, MD. Richard is survived by three of his four children, Wendy Jones Skeggs (Neil), Kevin Jones (Meredith) and Tracy Jones Atcheson - (Michael). Richard was married for nearly 50 years to his high school sweetheart Kay Elizabeth Jones who passed in 2012. Kay and Richard had another son, Brian, their oldest, whom they lost in 1971. The couple have ?ve grandchildren they loved dearly, Megan, Macey, Benjamin, Brooke and Lauren. The son of Richard Sr. and Helen, Richard Jr. grew up in the area surrounding Greensburg, Pennsylvania with his only sister Kathy Jones Koelsch (Terry) and he would meet Kay at Greensburg High School. After high school, Richard accepted an appointment to the United States Naval Academy from which he would graduate in 1963. Immediately after graduation, Richard would marry Kay at the Naval Academy Chapel on June 6, 1963. Richard served as an aviator for the United States Marine Corp in Vietnam, ?ying over 250 F-4 combat missions and receiving numerous medals for his bravery and actions to include the Distinguished Flying Cross, multiple silver and bronze stars as well as other decorations. At the completion of his service with the United States Marine Corp., Richard went to work for Xerox and IBM, and obtained an MBA from Xavier University before settling in the Annapolis, MD area for the duration of his life. He was a businessman and entrepreneur working in and/or owning businesses involved in the aviation, trucking and ?nancial services industries. Devoted to his alma mater, the United States Naval Academy, Richard and his entire family supported and cheered for all things Navy, and he participated in the Academy Chapel's music program until the very day that he died. Like his beloved wife, Richard could also be found on the sidelines of many local sports venues supporting ?rst his own children, and then his beloved grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to a project near and dear to Richard's heart. The Class of 1963 Center for Academic Excellence at the United States Naval Academy is widely and actively supported by many from the USNA Class of 1963." The Class of 1963 Center for Academic Excellence offers the highest quality academic support programs for all midshipmen seeking to improve their academic performance. https://www.usna.edu/AcCenter/index.php Memorial Services to be conducted at the United States Naval Academy Chapel on Monday October 7, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to be held following services at the USNA Officers Club.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019