Richard Joseph Stang, III passed away on May 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon Stang; Loving father of Rick Stang, IV (Rebecca) and Nicole Stang; dear grandfather of Hannah Stang, Hayden Stang, Billy Meyers, Holden Stang and Tyler Meyers. Richard is also survived by many family and friends. Richard was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 19, 1947 and passed away at the Somerford Assisted Living on May 21, 2020. He has resided in Pasadena, Maryland since 1974 and was very active in the Havenwood Little League. He worked for BGE for over 40 years before his retirement. He was also a 1965 graduate of Calvert Hall College High School. He enjoyed going to Disney to see his favorite character Donald Duck and also watching the Baltimore Orioles play baseball. He will be dearly missed by all. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Park 7231 Ritchie Highway Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Richard J. Stang, III to the Alzheimer's Association 1850 York Road Suite D Timonium, Maryland 21093. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 23, 2020.
MAY
26
26
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Park
