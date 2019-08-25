Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church 921 Generals Hwy Millersville , MD View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 6:00 PM Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church 921 Generals Hwy Millersville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. 'Dick' Knode, 79 of Millersville, passed away on August 20, 2019 with his family by his side. Born to the late William T. and Virginia J. Knode, February 1, 1940, in Hagerstown, MD. Dick was a man of tremendous heart. He graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 1957 and continued on to receive a BA from Shepherd (College) University and a master's degree from George Washington University. Dick married Mary Jane (Jones) Knode on July 30, 1966. Dick worked for 34 years in the Prince George County Public Schools where he was a Physical Education Teacher, Athletic Director and Coach. He spent the last 25 years of his career at Friendly High School coaching football and track. He received several recognitions including MSADA District 3 Athletic Director of the Year, Washington County Hall of Fame, the Washington District Official Assoc. 'Hobie D. O'Meara' Award and the MSADA Hall of Fame. Dick loved spending time with his family and good friends. He was actively involved in Maryland and Prince George's County Coaches Assoc., NIAAA, MRSPA, Shepherd College Athletic Assoc., Tau Kappa Epsilon, Bowie Elks, and the Crofton Country Club. 'Coach Knode', an overall sports enthusiast, also enjoyed playing golf as well as watching his Redskins and Orioles. Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years Mary Jane, his daughters Kara V. Nelson (Joseph), Tracy J. Edwards (Bradley), Kelli L. Knode (Keith Alioto), 7 grandchildren, his sister Ann Chaney (Dr. Charles Chaney), brother-in-law Stephen Jones (Edie), 3 nieces, 1 nephew, and life long friends. The family will receive visitors at Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church, 921 Generals Hwy, Millersville on Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 5:00 PM. The memorial service will start at 6:00 PM and a reception will follow in the Baldwin Educational Building located adjacent to the church. A graveside service will be held a Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave, Hagerstown, MD on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shepherd University Foundation Athletic Scholarship fund at

