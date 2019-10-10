Richard Lee Messick, Jr, 29, of Annapolis MD, died October 5, 2019 at home. He was born in Baltimore Maryland on January 17, 1990. A service is being held at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park Maryland on Saturday, October 12 at 2 PM. Ricky grew up in Severna Park Maryland. He attended Severna Park High school and Anne Arundel Community College. He was the owner of Annapolis Contracting. He is survived by his wife Amber Lord Messick and she is expecting a baby boy Miles Richard Messick in December. He is also survived by his parents, Richard Lee Messick Sr. and Mary Jane, sisters Julia Costello (MJ), Allison Simmons (JW) and Stacey Messick. He has 2 nephews Carter Simmons and Jackson Costello, and one niece Kelcie Simmons. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a gofundme link for his family and online condolences may be made on:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019