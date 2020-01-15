On January 9th, 2020. Richard was the beloved father of Christina Foster and husband David, Richard M. Haynes Jr. and Partner Dianne Jones, Kelly Haynes Green and husband David, Katie Conlee and husband Jordan and their mother Karen Young. Cherished grandfather of Ashley Beales, Brittany Goode, Nick Beales, Paige Beales, Hunter Green, Rylee Cobb, Emma Cobb, and Madelin Cobb and great grandfather of Parker and Rey Goode. Memorial gathering will take place at the Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 169 Riviera Dr. Pasadena on Saturday from 2 to 4 PM. Service will begin at 4 PM. Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020