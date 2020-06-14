Richard Michael Callahan, Jr., a resident of Annapolis, MD, died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home. Born on December 19, 1936 in Richmond, VA to the late Richard and Phyllis Callahan, Mike grew up in Fredericksburg, VA where he made many life-long friends. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in electronics engineering from the University of Virginia and a Master's Degree in the same field from Santa Clara University in California. Always a student, Mike continued his studies at the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University. He was an electronics engineer who worked for the government and in the private sector for thirty-five years before retiring in 1995. His employment included time with Lockheed Missiles and Space Co., Honeywell Inc., the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Mike enjoyed white water canoeing and hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. In 1991 he completed the 2100 mile Appalachian Trail and was intent on hiking cross-country trails to meet up with the Pacific Crest Trail. He made it as far as Lake Superior in northern Michigan. Mike was also an avid reader who planned his reading lists systematically as only an engineer can do. In addition to his parents Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Callahan and his granddaughter, Rachel Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy K. Callahan; his children, R. Michael (Stacey) Callahan, III and Piper (Michael) Stiso all of Richmond, VA, Patrick (Elizabeth) Callahan of Riva, MD and Beth (John) Robinson of Augusta, WV, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.



