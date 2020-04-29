Richard Lee Mulholland, of Arnold, passed away at home on April 26, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 28, 1942 to Victor and Margaret Mulholland in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin. He attended Goodrich High School in Wisconsin, then went on to Wisconsin State University in Oshkosh where he graduated to get his Bachelor's in Science. He then attended Fairleigh Dickinson University to get his MBA. Richard worked for the Allied Corporation in New Jersey from 1972 to 1984. From 1984 to 2004, he worked for Erachem-Comilog (previously Chemtals). He was a member of the Chartwell Country Club, the Ocean City Light Tackle Club, S.C.O.R.E. and the "Bonus Boys." He enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, hunting, wine, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Mulholland, his son Brian Mulholland of Ellicott City, his daughter Lisa Mulholland of Annapolis, his granddaughter Olivia Crovo of Annapolis, his grandson Connor Crovo of Annapolis, and his cousins Keith Boehme of Cincinnati, OH, and Kay Boehme of Chicago, IL. All services at this time will be private due to the restrictions placed by the government for the Coronavirus pandemic.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020