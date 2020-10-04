1/1
Richard O. Neilson Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard O. Neilson Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2020. Born on January 12, 1931, in Baltimore, MD to Carrie Fountain and Lester Neilson. He was the only child and was raised by his grandparents. Richard married Mildred (Millie) Swartz on February 4, 1950. Richard was an active member of the National Guard Reserves. He was a Christian who loved attending church. He enjoyed the quiet life, family, friends, boat riding and feeding the wildlife. Richard was a devoted father to his 2 sons, Rick and David, 3 daughters, Barbara, Ginger and Mary. He was a loving grandfather to 5, and had 6 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on October 6, 2020 from 11am-12pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Services will be held at 12pm at the funeral home following visitation, then he will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Burial
Glen Haven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved