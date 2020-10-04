Richard O. Neilson Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2020. Born on January 12, 1931, in Baltimore, MD to Carrie Fountain and Lester Neilson. He was the only child and was raised by his grandparents. Richard married Mildred (Millie) Swartz on February 4, 1950. Richard was an active member of the National Guard Reserves. He was a Christian who loved attending church. He enjoyed the quiet life, family, friends, boat riding and feeding the wildlife. Richard was a devoted father to his 2 sons, Rick and David, 3 daughters, Barbara, Ginger and Mary. He was a loving grandfather to 5, and had 6 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on October 6, 2020 from 11am-12pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Services will be held at 12pm at the funeral home following visitation, then he will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061.



