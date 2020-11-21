Richard Wilson Preston Sr., a Marine Corps veteran and a man of many talents, died of health complications at his home in Taylor, Wisconsin on November 12, 2020 at the age of 78. Richard was a resident of Baltimore City, MD; Anne Arundel County, MD; Volusia County, FL; and Taylor, WI. He is survived by his wife, Debra Preston; his sister, Patricia; his children, Richard, Heather, Shaun, and Olivia; his step-children, Elizabeth, Krystal, Ben, and Nathan; and twelve grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Evans; his father, Clarence Preston; and his step-father, Calvin Evans. Richard, also known as Dick, was born in Baltimore City on January 25th, 1942. He was an Eagle Scout, a swimmer, a craftsman, an outdoorsman, and a keen observer of the natural world. After attending Severna Park High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. He was a Baltimore City police officer, a car salesperson, and a Boy Scout leader. He was a loving son, a big brother, a supportive husband, a giant father, a fun uncle, a true grandfather, and a solid friend. He loved to name the bird by its song, loved to build things with his hands, and loved to share memories. In his final days he was at peace and quoted the Cherokee proverb "When you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced. Live your life so that when you die, the world cries and you rejoice". He will be missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be decided. All thoughts or condolences can be sent to 2410 Poplar Dr. Gwynn Oak, MD 21207.



