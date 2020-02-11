Richard C. Stern Sr, 89, passed away peacefully in Annapolis, MD on Monday, February 3. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Floyd and Hope Stern on November 3, 1930, Richard was one of four children. He was married to Gloris Stern on August 11, 1955. He enjoyed cooking, watching his tv shows and taking care of Glo. He is survived by his two children Richard Jr. (Sherry) and Rhonda (David); 1 sister Delores Taylor from Virginia, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. His service will be held Wednesday, 2/12, beginning with visitation at 9 am until the service starting at 10 am at WM. Reese and Sons Mortuary P.A. 1922 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020