Richard Strucko, age 87, a resident of Annapolis for the past 53 years, died Friday, September 25, 2020 surrounded with love. Richard was born December 31, 1932 in Plymouth, PA, the son of the late Mary and Walter Strucko. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 in Hq Co, 123 Inf Regt, 44th Infantry Division, Fort Lewis, Washington. Working full-time at A&P Grocery and using the GI Bill, he worked his way through college graduating from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. He worked for Westinghouse Electric Corporation for five years and 37 years for the Department of the Navy at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Annapolis where he was a senior program manager. He earned a Master's Degree in 1968. After retiring from government service, he worked for another four years as a contractor at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He married Jean Williams Hadaway in 1968 at the Eastport United Methodist Church. Richard later became a devoted member of the church and he and Jean played together in the Heavenly Bells Handbell Choir for many years. Richard was hard working, generous, caring and loyal. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and a long-time member of the Naval Academy Golf Association where he once scored a hole-in-one. He bowled in the Officer's and Faculty Club men's bowling league. He also enjoyed classical/opera music, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and reading. He enjoyed coaching his sons little league baseball, taking them bowling and ice skating, assisting with homework, and especially their activities with the YMCA Father and Son Indian Guides where they lived up to the motto of "Pals Forever". After retirement, he and his wife Jean traveled extensively including trips to Alaska, Europe, Central America, Scandinavia, the Mediterranean and his ancestral family home of Poland. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Robert Strucko. He is survived by his wife, of over 52 years Jean Williams Strucko; sons and daughters-in-law, Warren Edwin and Pamela Hadaway of Severn, MD and Richard Charles and Inga Strucko of Chester, MD; grandchildren, Kevin, Shannon, and Ricky; great-grandchildren Keith and Hannah Jean; three siblings, Carol West, Janet Bancroft, and Dale Strucko. Friends and family are invited to a gathering on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at Eastport United Methodist Church, 926 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD outside under the tent. A funeral service will be held inside the church beginning at 11 am. To adhere to CDC guidelines masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Eastport United Methodist Church, 926 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolence may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com