Richard Talmadge Hamm, 87, of Glen Burnie, passed away on July 18, 2019. He was born on November 4, 1931 in Dundalk, Maryland to the late Talmadge and Helen Hamm. He graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1948. Richard worked at Baltimore Municipal Airport in Dundalk and received his Private Flying License in 1949. In 1950, he began a career at Western Electric on Broening Highway and enlisted in the US Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller in 1951. Richard was honorably discharged in 1955 as a Staff Sergeant and resumed employment at Western Electric Company. His jobs there included working with telephone cable terminals, punch press, and drill press as Section Chief. He also worked on ocean cable projects, traveling to England, France, Japan and Hawaii. In 1957, he received his Commercial Pilots License. He transferred to Winston Salem, North Carolina in 1984 for Western Electric and retired the following year. He enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren, gardening and boating. He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Wheeler Hamm; his loving children, Michele Kline and her husband, Jeffrey, Kenneth Hamm and his wife, Rita, and Brian Hamm; and his cherished grandchildren, Sammantha, Katherine, Nicholas, Paige and Alexandra. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Weds., July 24th & Thurs., July 25th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Friday at 10 AM. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 24, 2019