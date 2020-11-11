LTC (Ret) Richard W. Taylor, Jr., passed away November 5, 2020, due to complications after heart surgery. Richard was born November 16, 1943, in Wilmington, Delaware. He grew up in Landenberg, Pennsylvania. In 1968 he graduated from Colorado State University with a BS in Business Administration. He worked in the trucking industry for several years and then entered the United States Army, completed Command and General Staff College in 1989, and retired as LTC in 1996. Richard later worked for FEMA where he served several overseas deployments and was also deployed to New York City for 9/11 disaster recovery in 2001. Richard was a resident of Severn, Maryland. Richard was the first member of Boy Scout Troop 62, Chester County Council (Pennsylvania), to become an Eagle Scout. Richard enjoyed boating, motorcycling, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Eunice Waldmann Taylor, his sons Bradley and Matthew, his daughter Kimberly and husband Jeff, his grandchildren Erin Taylor Holstine and Ryan Alexander Holstine, his brothers John and Thomas, his sister Nancy Doeller, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Richard W. Taylor, Sr. and Alice Bradley Taylor. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Grove United Methodist Church General Fund, 1320 Dorsey Road, Hanover, Maryland 21076. Visitation, Saturday, November 14, 2020, 4:00 pm with service at 5:00 pm at Wesley Grove United Methodist Church, Hanover, Maryland. Due to COVID19, the service will be held outdoors if weather allows (please bring a chair and wear a mask). Internment with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Military Cemetery, Annville, Pennsylvania on Monday, November 16, 2020, 11:00 am.



