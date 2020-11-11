1/1
Richard Taylor
1943 - 2020
LTC (Ret) Richard W. Taylor, Jr., passed away November 5, 2020, due to complications after heart surgery. Richard was born November 16, 1943, in Wilmington, Delaware. He grew up in Landenberg, Pennsylvania. In 1968 he graduated from Colorado State University with a BS in Business Administration. He worked in the trucking industry for several years and then entered the United States Army, completed Command and General Staff College in 1989, and retired as LTC in 1996. Richard later worked for FEMA where he served several overseas deployments and was also deployed to New York City for 9/11 disaster recovery in 2001. Richard was a resident of Severn, Maryland. Richard was the first member of Boy Scout Troop 62, Chester County Council (Pennsylvania), to become an Eagle Scout. Richard enjoyed boating, motorcycling, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Eunice Waldmann Taylor, his sons Bradley and Matthew, his daughter Kimberly and husband Jeff, his grandchildren Erin Taylor Holstine and Ryan Alexander Holstine, his brothers John and Thomas, his sister Nancy Doeller, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Richard W. Taylor, Sr. and Alice Bradley Taylor. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Grove United Methodist Church General Fund, 1320 Dorsey Road, Hanover, Maryland 21076. Visitation, Saturday, November 14, 2020, 4:00 pm with service at 5:00 pm at Wesley Grove United Methodist Church, Hanover, Maryland. Due to COVID19, the service will be held outdoors if weather allows (please bring a chair and wear a mask). Internment with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Military Cemetery, Annville, Pennsylvania on Monday, November 16, 2020, 11:00 am.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
November 10, 2020
Richard was kind, generous and solid lifetime friend. What a grand sense of humor, always ready with a sincere smile. I know he made the world a better place . I will miss him dearly. He loved those little grandbabies, Erin and Ryan. The photos he sent were almost a weekly log of every step they took.
God rest his soul. Nancy Davis Gerrard
nancy gerrard
Friend
