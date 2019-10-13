Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Thackray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Mond Thackray, Jr. passed away September 21 in Longboat Key, Florida after a brief illness. Born to the late Richard Mond and Dorothy Anne (Pequignot) Thackray, Sr. on January 30, 1944 in Annapolis, Maryland, Richard grew up with his brother, Phil, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Richard attended Villanova University where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degree. Richard later returned to Annapolis, Maryland, where he resided for over 30 years and participated in many sailboat regattas with his boat, 'Slick'. He was an avid golfer and a member of Eastport Yacht Club. Richard joined Applied Science Associates in 1974 and rose to senior vice president. He founded the Interactive Multimedia Association and served as president from 1991-1993. In 1994, he co-founded PerformTech Inc., a Virginia based performance improvement company. He served as its CEO until the company was sold to a large publicly traded company in 2010. Richard was a recognized expert in the application of advanced training technologies and he led pioneering multimedia and e-learning courseware development efforts for a wide range of organizations. In 2009, he married his beloved wife, Valerie. He retired the following year and moved to Longboat Key, Florida, where he golfed, made many new friends, and was involved in the Republican Club of LBK as well as the Tangerine Bay Homeowners' Board where he served from 2015 - 2019. He was also a member of the Longboat Key Club and Sarasota Yacht Club. Richard is survived by his wife Valerie, his brother Phil, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass was held Sept. 27 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Longboat Key. Interment will be private. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. W, Bradenton FL 34205 or Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota, 3100 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota FL 34237.

