I am Dick's cousin. We both spent our earliest years in Alma, IL. Dick was 1 years older than me, and I always looked up to him as older and smarter than I was. I can remember staying over at his house, sleeping in the breezeway of their house, which I thought was so cool. I remember he was the first to get an “English” bike, (one with gears and narrow tires), and being jealous. Later his family moved to Mt. Vernon, and, for some reason I can remember visiting, and watching Gunsmoke on tv with Dick and his father Pete. After that we didn't see each other much, but I always heard from one relative or another about Dick's Navy career, which seemed both exciting and dangerous. In later years, our paths crossed mainly at the funerals of family members. My dad, and many of my uncles, served in WW2, and Dick always showed up, and stood up, and spoke about the importance of serving the country in times of need. That is something that will always stay with me, and I'm sure many of my relatives. So I wish I could be at the service to do the same for him. To Mayumi and all of his family, I am sorry for your loss, and know that Dick's extended family was very proud of him.





Steve Doolen

