On April 4, 2019, Richard W. Hawes of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of Jeanne Marie Hawes; loving father of Judith Hawes Stokes, Richard Peter Hawes, Ellen Marie Hays, Timothy A. Hawes and David C. Hawes.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday, April 10th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 11 AM, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
