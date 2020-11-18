Richard William Hinga was born on December 3, 1964 and went home to be with His Heavenly Father on November 11, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Joanne Hinga; brother, Timothy Hinga; daughters, Rochelle and Meranda; son, Preston; granddaughter, Ellie; grandson, Gavin, much loved family across several other states and of course his grand dogs and cats. Preceding him in death was his grandson, Hunter. He loved spending time with his family, which he was very proud of. His other loves included hunting, fishing, bonfires and being outdoors. This past year he met a woman by the name of Bobbi Jo. He was extremely happy and spent most of his time with her when he was off the road. Rick drove an 18 wheeler tractor trailer and no matter where he was, always found his Sunday Worship. He did miss being home, so he planned to make this his last time on the road. He always managed to get a good laugh out of everyone. In his younger days he loved photography, racing his dirt bike and family outings. His love for Jeeps carried on and he was working on getting his dream Jeep. His favorite places to be were Green Ridge Mountains, site 29 or up at the old apple orchard. He was working toward purchasing a house there, so he could have all his family enjoy it too. He also loved Patapsco State Park and Lake Waterford Park. A Yoohoo, a Slim Jim and a good drive listening to John Denver or Casting Crowns took care of any problem, hurt or celebration. In recent years he loved to watch the Rifleman and Lost in Space. He loved his Cadbury eggs, Chinese, crabs, and loved good food to share. He had such a big heart and would give whatever he could to anyone whether it would be food, clothes, time or just a much needed hug. We know he's enjoying seeing his beloved dogs, Butch and Bear man, with several cherished family members. He is and will be greatly missed and remembered in many hearts. We love you and miss you so much. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Saturday from 2-4 pm. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors.