Richard Sinclair "Dick" Walter, Sr., 93, a 30-year resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Essex, CT, passed away at his home on April 30, 2020. Born on March 24, 1927 in Washington, DC to the late Charles Emile and Mary Catherine {Lovejoy} Walter, Dick served as a Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army during World War II. He also served with the U.S. Merchant Marines. Dick graduated from the American College of Life Underwriters and enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry. He retired as Senior Vice-President of the National Life Insurance Company in Montpelier, VT. Afterward, Dick continued working as a business consultant. Dick was a man of many passions. He was an avid golfer,a talented painter, musician, craftsman, Reiki Master, sailor, lifelong learner, Master Graphoanalyst and ever the optimist. He was a member of the U.S. Golf Association, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 622, Veterans of Foreign War and American Legion. He was also a long-time supporter of St. Labre Indian School in Montana. Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Jeanne M. Walter, who died in 2006; a daughter, Karen Walter Goodwin in 2014; and his brother, Charles Walter. He is survived by two sons, Richard S. Walter (Caryl) of Eugene, OR and Michael S. Walter (Kelley) of Albuquerque, NM; his daughter, Donna Jeanne Walter (Richard W. Wood) of Annapolis, MD and Dallas, TX; his long-time companion, Adele Berger; two grandsons, Bryan Richard Deehring (Heather) and Nicholas Reid Goodwin; and three granddaughters, Stacia Raymond (James), Cassandra Bellarei Alls (Ricco Jones) and Kyleigh Weaver (Chad). He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Gracie Raymond; Josephine and Brayden Alls; Jackson, Benjamin and Nathan Deehring; and Asher and Aria Weaver; brother-in-law, Michael Robert Melillo; Walter nieces and nephews; and Melillo nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59003. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 3, 2020.