Richard Wayne Phillippi, 80 of Pasadena, Maryland passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home with his wife and son by his side. Richard was born in Spotsylvania, Virginia on February 19, 1940 to Joseph Roderick and Lettie Ann Wilson. He served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962 leaving with an Honorable Discharge. He was the owner of Phillippi Custom Cues in Pasadena, which he and his son Rick ran for 35 years. He enjoyed making jewelry boxes and bowls from different types of wood and giving them as gifts to family members. He enjoyed playing golf and pool, working on crossword puzzles, watching sports and going out for coffee and reading The Washington Times newspaper every morning. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Justin, Denver, Dale, Ephraim (EH), James and Ray. He is survived by his wife Mary (Vokroy) of 46 years, his son Rick and his wife Terry of Pasadena, daughter Deborah Phillippi-Greene of Blowing Rock, NC, two sisters Mabel Donophan of Felton, De and Maxine Nichols of Delaware City, DE, sister-in-law Karen Phillippi of Ridgeland, SC, grandson Joshua, granddaughters Cortney, Parker and Carrie Jo and one great granddaughter Hailey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his two dogs Trixie and Bella. He was a loving husband and father and will be dearly missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Tuesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 PM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
.