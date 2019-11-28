|
|
Richard Joseph Woods, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019. Born 1926 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John R. Woods and LaVerne M. Flick. He was the loving husband of 59 years to Ann Marie Woods, who predeceased him in April 2019. He was the dear brother of 4 siblings, the father of 5 children and 9 grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Mary Edna Stetter, brother Fred Woods, sister-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Therese, daughter Miriam and son-in-law Paul, sons Francis, Thomas and Joseph, daughter-in-law Susie, grandchildren John, Paulie, Casey, Dani, David, Lanie, Kevin, Nicolas and Brian. He is pre-deceased by his wife Ann, his brothers Robert and James, sister in law Nourine and his son Christopher. Richard (Pop Pop) Woods was a WWII veteran of the Army who served In the Pacific theatre, earning several medals and ribbons. After his service he enrolled at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, PA., graduating with a bachelor's degree in accounting. In 1951 he took a job with the General Accounting Office of the federal government, which he made his career for over thirty years. He then worked another 15+ years for Montgomery County Schools as their Chief Auditor. He met his wife Ann Marie Jeffers, a schoolteacher from Scranton, PA through mutual friends. They were married in 1959 and settled in Bowie, Maryland in 1962. Together they raised five children and were lifelong members of St. Pius X Catholic Church. During his retirement Pop Pop enjoyed his grandchildren, traveling and many hobbies including painting and cooking; but he had a particular talent as a magician, which he honed at the Bowie Senior's Center. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie MD, from 6pm to 8pm, with a Catholic Mass to be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14720 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122 or St. Pius X Catholic Church. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019