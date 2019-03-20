Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Young. View Sign

September 26, 1944 – March 17, 2019Richard McLeod Young, 74, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 17, 2019. His cherished wife, Anne, was at his side. He was born September 26, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas Fraser Young and Mary Allen Young. He is proceeded in death by his beloved daughter Tori Selimis and brother Thomas Young. Survivors include his treasured wife Anne Young of Severna Park, Maryland, her brother Walt McDowell of San Antonio, Texas, his son Robin M Young and his wife Stacey Young, of Abingdon, Maryland, their children Shelby, Riley, and Cullen, his son-in-law Nick Selimis of Woodbine, Maryland, and his children Lex and Olive.Richard Young grew up in Chicago, Illinois and lived in California, Pennsylvania, Virginia and most recently in Hawaii and Maryland. He graduated from California Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Science and from George Washington University with a Master of Science. He worked as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse Electronic Systems Group, Northrup Grumman, SatCon Technology Corp, and RCT Systems supporting projects ranging from F-16 Radars, the Atlanta Olympics Electric Buses, and a SEAL delivery submarine mainly focusing on electric vehicles and motors. His main office stayed within a mile of his first Westinghouse office though his working offices and laboratories were scattered around the country – as far away as Hawaii. He finally retired joking that he worked for all of them while going through the same door every day. He loved to spend time with family and friends – preferably near the water and could often be found walking for miles on the beach during family vacations. He volunteered extensively and taught archery at 4-H camp for 10 years. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Anne and had been able to experience vacations to all seven continents. He was always looking for their next cruise/tour destination to bring back unique artwork and collections from around the world.Family and friends may visit on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, at 11 AM in the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1110 St. Stephen's Church Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

