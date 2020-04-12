The Rev. Richardson ("Dick") Armstrong Libby Jr. passed away comfortably at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Kathryn Blunck Libby, sons Richardson ("Rich") Armstrong Libby III and Roger Andrew Libby; daughters-in-law Sami and Lisa; his beloved grandchildren Zoe, Ben, Riggs, and Bailey; and his brother in law Roger Blunck. An only child, he was born on January 30, 1932 and was preceded in death by his parents Richardson Armstrong Libby Sr. and Josephine Glascock Libby when he was age 9 and 19 respectively. He was a graduate of St. Alban's School for Boys (1950), Trinity College in Hartford, CT (1954) and General Seminary in New York City (1960). He served in Episcopal parishes of Maine, Connecticut, and Maryland, and regularly assisted at the Washington National Cathedral. Dick has been known throughout his life by his incredibly joyful smile and his willingness to serve all those in need, including his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War (1954-1957); his community as an Episcopal priest, Rotarian, volunteer fireman, and race committee for the USNA Sailing Squadron; and of course his family. He was a devoted husband and father and the hardest working and kindest clergyman we have ever known. He loved history, including the study of American Revolutionary War flags, even correcting the design of the "Shaw Flag" that flew over the Annapolis State House. He active in many organizations, including serving as chaplain for the St. Andrew's Societies of Washington, DC and Baltimore, member of the Society of St. George, Rotary International, the North American Vexillological Association, and Boys Scouts of America. It was as an Eagle Scout that he learned two important lessons that shaped his life and legacy, "be prepared," and "always leave the campsite better than you found it." Dick has left his churches, his community, his family, and indeed the world a better place. A celebration of his long and full life will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his memory to St. Anne's Episcopal Church (www.stannes-annapolis.org). His online guestbook may be viewed and signed at John M. Taylor Funeral Home.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020