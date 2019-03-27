Born January 25, 1984, left us behind on March 23, 2019. Remaining behind are his daughter Renee Christine Wiseman, the light of his life, the mother of his child Amber Shifflett, whom he shared life with. His mother Ann Wiseman, and Dave Bullock, his big sister Lalanya Bury and his father George Wiseman. Ridge loved the outdoors. What he enjoyed most was seeing a well-tended yard and garden, his own or someone else's. He spent time working on or repairing cars and engines. Many of his finds coming from flea markets and yard sales. Using his hands was what gave him joy. Still with all this, he would push to the edge, always thinking he could handle it. But he was human. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a funeral service will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree, plant a brush, buy a spring flower, take a picture and post it in his name. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary