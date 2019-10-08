Ridgley Walton Crutchley, 96, lifetime resident of Annapolis, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on October 5, 2019. Ridgley was born January 25, 1923 in Annapolis to Robert and Daisy Crutchley. Ridgley was enlisted in the Army and served in World War II. He was part of the invasion at Normandy. After the war, he was employed as a firefighter at the US Naval Academy and later retired as Captain. He was also a home improvement contractor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elenora Crutchley and his sons Robert Joseph and Dale Allen. He is survived by his children, Richard W. Crutchley, Lawrence J. Crutchley (Liz), Donna L. Malkie (Timothy), Patricia A. Kosmides (George) and Francis J. Crutchley (Stephanie). Ridgley was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 10, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and Friday, October 11, from 10:30-11:30am at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401. A service will be held at 11:30 at Hardesty Funeral Home with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019