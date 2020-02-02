Rita Katherine Anderson (previously Crow, nee Rawlings) of Annapolis, MD known to friends and family as "Rita", "Puss", and "Kathy", and to her grandsons as "Gigi", passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 64 after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her devoted husband of 15 years Samuel ("Sam") Anderson; daughter Catherine ("Cathilee") and husband Barrett ("Barry"); grandchildren Carter and Zachary Gibson; father William Irvine Rawlings Sr., brothers William Irvine Rawlings Jr., Wayne Rawlings and Kevin Rawlings, sisters Linda Senft and Hope Hallock, as well as her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends who loved her dearly. Rita was born in the Annapolis area and loved being on the water. She was an excellent seamstress/crafter and was also known for her "can do" attitude, enthusiasm for life, generosity, humor, and adventurous spirit. She loved traveling, boating and spending time with friends. Please join us in celebrating her life (internment will be private on a later date): Saturday February 8th, 2020, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. This will be a true celebration "MyRITAville" style, beach attire requested. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/ or https://act.alz.org/
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020