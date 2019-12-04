Rita Jean Manuel Barnes died on 30 November, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1933 in Steubenville, OH. She grew up on Browntown Road and graduated from Warren County High School in 1952 and Berea College in Berea, KY in 1956. She also attended Bridgewater College and the University of Maryland. She was a member of Browntown Baptist Church and then of Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie, MD. She married Carroll N. Barnes in 1956. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Padgett and son, Terry Barnes. She is preceded in death by her parents Isaac and Bessie Manuel, three brothers, Fred Alvin Manuel, Robert Wayne Manuel, and Isaac A. Manuel, Jr (Buddy), one sister Norma Fay Partlowe, and daughter Rebecca Hopewell. She was a public school teacher in Baltimore City for 32 years. She was active in the choir for many years and evangelistic outreach in Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. MD. It was her life's desire to share with as many people as possible, the Gospel, that the gift of eternal life has been paid for in full by the shedding of Christ's blood on the cross, for the forgiveness of our sins, and that this gift must be received by faith in Christ's death and resurrection, according to John 3:16. Visitation will be held December 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Browntown Baptist Church, 12 Browntown Road, Browntown, VA 22610 with services at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 E Prospect St., Front Royal, VA 22630 following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Browntown Baptist Church, Faith Baptist Church, Glen Burnie, MD or National Right to Life.

