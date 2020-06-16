Rita Catherine McAuliff
November 19, 1926, to May 31, 2020 Rita was born and raised in Washington DC and Ohio and Silver Spring, Maryland, and owned a cottage in Sherwood Forest from 1956 until 2005, when she moved to Riderwood Continuing Care in Silver Spring. Her father John Earl "Mr. Mac" McAuliff introduced Rita and her high school classmates to Sherwood Forest in the 1940's . Rita spent every Summer there until the early 1990's when she retired and winterized and moved to Sherwood year-round. Rita attended St. Rose's middle school and St. Vincent's High School in Washington DC, and graduated from Trinity College DC in 1947. She had a long career at the Federal Office of Weights and Measures at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg. For many years she was active with the Girl Scouts of America. Rita was a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis and active in the Legion of Mary. Rita is survived by her Redeman cousins in Ohio, and her godchildren and those of us whose lives she touched. Rita is buried next to Mr. Mac at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring MD.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
