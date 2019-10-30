Rita J. Zeller, 93, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1926, in Oxford England, to the late Walter and Rose Ann Hall. She moved to Glen Burnie in 1967 where she lived for most of her life. Rita was a dedicated homemaker to her family and enjoyed knitting, reading, crafting, sitting in the sun, and being outdoors. She also loved football and went to many Colts games with her husband Roland. She loved spending time with her grandkids and family. Rita is preceded in death by her husband, Roland of 42 years, her daughter Janie and grandson, Timmy. She is survived by her daughter, Carole Mason (Norbert), her beloved grandchildren, Marc Carico, Heather Vest (Reese), Todd Mason, Stephanie Staehle (Jonathan), 8 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 11am-1pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park to follow. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019