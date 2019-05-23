Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Allen Davis Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills , MD 21054 (410)-923-2601 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home- 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills , PA View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home- 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills , PA View Map Service 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Fields 1070 Cecil Avenue Millersville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Allen Davis, Jr. (Bob), 68,of Davidsonville, MD, passed away suddenly May 18, 2019, while he was walking to his car after the evening mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, in Crofton, MD, where he had been doing what he loved, playing the organ and piano for mass. He was a man of gentleness, caring, wit, talent, and faith, and a mentor to many throughout his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Liza, his three daughters, Emily (19), Felicity (19), and Sophie (15), two sisters Marie (Joe) Romano and Sue (Frank) Christen, brother Harry (Sue) Davis, nieces Nicole, Amanda, Katie, and Anna, and nephews Allen, Tom, and David. Bob grew up in Upper Darby, PA where he attended St. Alice's for grade school, followed by St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, PA on a full scholarship. He graduated from Temple University, summa cum laude, with a bachelor's degree in music education, and from Catholic University of America with a masters degree in liturgical music. He also did graduate work in the field of historical musicology. Bob then earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School, and an L.L.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law. He was admitted to the bar in New York, California, and Washington, D.C.Since April 2018, Bob served as special counsel at Hunton Andrews Kurth L.L.P, in Washington, D.C..Prior to joining Hunton, Bob was senior counsel at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, where he had worked for 26 years, starting as a summer associate in the New York office. Bob's portfolio focused on the tax aspects of financial products with an emphasis on real estate and asset-backed securitizations. He advised on tax compliance issues for a variety of structures, including real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs), collateralized loan obligations, and tender option bond structures. Bob also enjoyed serving ascounsel for the Aerospace States Association, a nonpartisan organization of Lt. Governors, Governor appointed delegates, and associate members from aerospace organizations and academia, representing state's interests in federal aerospace and aviation policy development.Prior to his legal career, he served as the comptroller of the National Learning Center (now the National Children's Museum) in Washington D.C. Bob had an extensive career as a music and choir director, conductor, and vocal coach. One of his favorite positions was serving as the conductor of the New York City Bar Chorus in the 1990's. In 1984, heco-founded (with Richard Hartzell) and served as Music Director for The Young Americans of Washington, a performingensemble of young artists, which was later incorporated and renamed The Musical Theater Center, one of the leading performing arts education organizations for young people in the metropolitan Washington area. In the 1970's, he was the director of music in the school administrative district 57 in Waterboro, Maine, and taught at Massabesic High School.Most recently, he regularly played the Saturday evening mass at Seton, and Sunday mornings at Our Lady of the Fields. He continued to play piano for School of the Incarnation concerts and masses, even after his daughters had graduated. He was also very active as a member of the Board of Visitors of Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance, and with the Stanford Law School Alumni Association, recently co-chairing the 25th reunion of his law school class.Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A.851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday May 29,2019 at 11 am in the Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, Millersville, MD. with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will go to the Davis girls' college education.

Robert Allen Davis, Jr. (Bob), 68,of Davidsonville, MD, passed away suddenly May 18, 2019, while he was walking to his car after the evening mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, in Crofton, MD, where he had been doing what he loved, playing the organ and piano for mass. He was a man of gentleness, caring, wit, talent, and faith, and a mentor to many throughout his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Liza, his three daughters, Emily (19), Felicity (19), and Sophie (15), two sisters Marie (Joe) Romano and Sue (Frank) Christen, brother Harry (Sue) Davis, nieces Nicole, Amanda, Katie, and Anna, and nephews Allen, Tom, and David. Bob grew up in Upper Darby, PA where he attended St. Alice's for grade school, followed by St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, PA on a full scholarship. He graduated from Temple University, summa cum laude, with a bachelor's degree in music education, and from Catholic University of America with a masters degree in liturgical music. He also did graduate work in the field of historical musicology. Bob then earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School, and an L.L.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law. He was admitted to the bar in New York, California, and Washington, D.C.Since April 2018, Bob served as special counsel at Hunton Andrews Kurth L.L.P, in Washington, D.C..Prior to joining Hunton, Bob was senior counsel at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, where he had worked for 26 years, starting as a summer associate in the New York office. Bob's portfolio focused on the tax aspects of financial products with an emphasis on real estate and asset-backed securitizations. He advised on tax compliance issues for a variety of structures, including real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs), collateralized loan obligations, and tender option bond structures. Bob also enjoyed serving ascounsel for the Aerospace States Association, a nonpartisan organization of Lt. Governors, Governor appointed delegates, and associate members from aerospace organizations and academia, representing state's interests in federal aerospace and aviation policy development.Prior to his legal career, he served as the comptroller of the National Learning Center (now the National Children's Museum) in Washington D.C. Bob had an extensive career as a music and choir director, conductor, and vocal coach. One of his favorite positions was serving as the conductor of the New York City Bar Chorus in the 1990's. In 1984, heco-founded (with Richard Hartzell) and served as Music Director for The Young Americans of Washington, a performingensemble of young artists, which was later incorporated and renamed The Musical Theater Center, one of the leading performing arts education organizations for young people in the metropolitan Washington area. In the 1970's, he was the director of music in the school administrative district 57 in Waterboro, Maine, and taught at Massabesic High School.Most recently, he regularly played the Saturday evening mass at Seton, and Sunday mornings at Our Lady of the Fields. He continued to play piano for School of the Incarnation concerts and masses, even after his daughters had graduated. He was also very active as a member of the Board of Visitors of Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance, and with the Stanford Law School Alumni Association, recently co-chairing the 25th reunion of his law school class.Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A.851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday May 29,2019 at 11 am in the Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, Millersville, MD. with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will go to the Davis girls' college education. Published in The Capital Gazette on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close