Robert Anthony "Bob" Hough, 46, of Pasadena, MD, formerly of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday October 31, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 16, 1974 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, a son of Clarence Richard Hough and Christine Caringola. Bob graduated from Glen Burnie High School in Maryland in 1992 and went on to graduate from thee Broadcasting Institute of Maryland in 1994. He also served as the business manager at the Institute from 2006 to 2011. Bob was a sports editor for the Capital Gazette Newspaper in Annapolis from January 1996 thru 2019. He spent a total of 25 years covering high school sports for the Gazette. During his time with the Gazette, he was dedicated to his job, making sure he met his deadlines and attended every game that he could. He made to share the accomplishments of the high school athletes. Bob was someone that the Gazette could truly rely on to do a quality job every single time. His love for sports translated into his job and into his after-work downtime, when he enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins games. In addition to watching his favorite sports teams play, he enjoyed having a good beer around a firepit and spending time with his family. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He was Catholic and had great Faith. Robert is survived by his mother, Christine Caringola of Connellsville; father, Clarence Richard Hough of Connellsville; step-mother, Jeanne Hough of Connellsville; daughter, Audriana Hough of MD; siblings, Richard Hough of Lusby (Ann), John S. Hough (Melanie Radolac) of Connellsville, and Tara M. Hough (James Rose) of Stevensville. Bob had 7 nephews, Patrick, Richard, Luke and Sammy Hough, John Hough, Jr.(Mary), and Ethan and Colin Koslosky. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Laverne Caringola; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Sally Hough; uncles, Danny Caringola, Kenny Hough, David Hough, and Ronald (Toey) Craig; aunt, Nancy Caringola, and cousins, Kenny Geary, Rebecca Geary Lessman, and Ronald Craig. Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, PA 15425 Monday from 2pm – 8pm. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10am until the hour of the Blessing Service at 11:30am with Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant. Interment will be private. If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store