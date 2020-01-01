Robert B. Antlitz, 88, after a long illness passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 in Severna Park. Bob was born on June 15, 1931 and raised in Baltimore City, the son of Robert P. and Myrtle L. Antlitz. He graduated from Southern High School and in 1951 enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a member of the 611th Air Force Band at Walker Air Force Base, Roswell, New Mexico. He married his childhood sweetheart, Anna Doyle, in October of 1951. Following his separation from active duty they returned to Baltimore and he worked in the offices of the Glen L. Martin Company, later the B&O Railroad, and the MVA, from which he retired in 1993. His love for drums led him to play with local dance bands throughout the Fifties and Sixties. He taught many local community drum lines, marching as drum leader with the Stardettes of Lansdowne, MD for several seasons, and teaching and marching with the Tall Cedars Drum & Bugle Corps, winning many competitions. In later years Bob and Anna enjoyed traveling, especially cruising. He was an active member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Linthicum and a member of the Masons. He is survived by his daughters Lorraine, Darlene, and Susan, and his grandchildren Stephen, Carrie, Owen, and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Anna, in 2013. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, at which time funeral services will be held. Graveside Services will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020