Robert Russell Baker, 94, passed away on February 1, 2020 in Bowie, MD. Born January 23, 1926 in Lincoln, NE to William Russell and Myrtle May (Hudson) Baker. Robert graduated from Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He proudly and honorably served in the Army during WWII. Upon his return from WWII Robert married the love of his life, Evelyn Genevieve Bodfield on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947. Robert had a long distinguished career as an investigator with the ATF division of the Treasury Department, retiring after 38 years of government service. Love of music and Nebraska Cornhuskers were a constant in Robert's life. He played trumpet in the Lincoln High School Band, entertained with Panama Hattie Band during WWII and professionally with the Eddie Garner Band. Robert's family was his universe, encouraging, supporting and loving his wife, children and grand children. Survived by his children; Deborah René Rouff (Stan), Robert Craig Baker (Linda), Christen Javot Baker. Grandchildren; James Kutt (Louise), Brian Baker (Carrie), Erin Kidwell (Brian), Brooke Rouff (Freddy), Alana Sharlow (James), Ryan Geary (Rachel), Olivia Weems (Tyler), Noah Baker (Ashley), Drew Trout. Great-grandchildren; Kahlil, Vivian, Dylan, Gavin, Emma, Addisyn, Natalie, Corinne, Blake, Matilda, Stevie, Jackson, Briar, Eustace, James. Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn; his parents, sisters Evelyn Trumble and Lois Blanc. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie Maryland. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln NE at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020