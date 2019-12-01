Robert Charles Bates of Hillsmere, MD, 91, died on October 21st. Born June 20th, 1928 to DeEtta and Percy Bates of Niagara Falls, NY. He enlisted in the Air Force and served in WWII as an aviation photographer and published a serviceman's newspaper for the troops. While in the service, he married Jean Cuiaba Martin and they had six children. Robert was an architect and worked on many notable projects for the major firms I.M. Pei, and Skidmore, Owens and Merrill, often as resident architect. Projects included the East Building of The National Gallery of Art in Washington DC and the renovation of historic main Amtrak stations from DC to Boston and SUNY Colleges. He also designed many of his children's homes and additions (thank you). Moving frequently to new projects led him to set roots in Annapolis for the past 47 years. Member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1972 and served as a Trustee. He remained active as a choir member and volunteer for the homeless until his death. He played trombone in his own teenage swing band but stayed with the violin as part of a trio that gave performances at senior centers in Annapolis to brighten other's lives. An avid boater, he sailed extensively on Lake Erie, the Long Island Sound and the Chesapeake Bay. Robert was widowed by Jean's death in 2012 and missed her terribly. He is survived by his sister Lois, brother Jack and children Mark, Bruce, Eric, Natalie, Todd and Jon, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019