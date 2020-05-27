Robert "Robbie" Lee Blair, 53, a 10-year resident of Upper Marlboro, MD and previously of Bowie, MD, died at his home on May 22, 2020 of natural causes. Born October 19, 1966 in Washington, DC to Judith Blair and the late Ronald Blair, he was a client at New Horizons Supported Services for 30 years. Robbie was a lifelong Catholic and he enjoyed music. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Sandra Villanes of Chesapeake Beach, MD. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Horizons Supported Services, ATTN: Ron Vaughn, 16000 Trade Zone Ave., Ste. 109, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. An online guestbook is available at KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020.