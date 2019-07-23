Robert (Bob) Everett Braland passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a wonderful man and will be dearly missed. He was born to Rosie (Tjernagel) and Amos Braland on December 17, 1929 in Randall, Iowa. During the Korean War, he enlisted in the US Airforce. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and is a member of the Caterpillar Club for his emergency parachute jump. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in 1955 after 4 years of service. Bob met Bertha Baker, the love of his life, in Ames, Iowa and they married in 1957. He was a loving husband for 62 years and a supportive father to their three children, Allison, Susan, and Steven. He graduated from Iowa State University with a B.S. in aeronautical engineering and pursued postgraduate work at UCLA and the University of Colorado. Bob worked for Douglas Aircraft in California, Martin Co. in Colorado, and ARINC Research in Alabama and Annapolis, Maryland. He had a successful and respected career, contributing to the Saturn V, the Titan II, and the Cruise Missile projects. During his time in Severna Park, Bob was an active member at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He participated in their men's group and faithfully volunteered at the church. He was also a contributing member of the Berrywood neighborhood community for over 50 years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, crabbing, and time with his family and friends. He looked forward to wintering in the Florida Keys with their many friends and spending time each summer at Dewey Beach, Delaware. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Diane, Rosalie (Canon), and Marilyn (Bash), his brother Leslie, and his son-in-law, Gregory Mill. He is survived by his brother David, his sister Jean (Lamp), his loving wife Bertha, and their three children: Allison and Peter Godfrey, Susan Mill, and Steven and Jennifer Braland, along with 7 grandchildren: Jessica and Shane Mill, Monica and Grace Godfrey, Julia (Godfrey) Beckman, and Robert and John Braland. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10am to 11am in Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 400 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD 21146. A memorial service will be held at 11am immediately following the visitation. A private interment will take place at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPAN and Our Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 23, 2019