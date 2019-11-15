Robert (Bob) Burdett Carico, a long-time resident of Gambrills, Maryland, passed away at the age of 81, on November 11, 2019, in Annapolis, Maryland. Bob was born on November 17, 1937, in Bluefield, West Virginia to Arthur Burdett Carico and Laura (Mann) Carico, both originally from Terre Haute, Indiana. He grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1955. Bob spent one year at Virginia Polytechnic Institute before serving for two years in the United States Army. After his time in the Army, Bob attended the University of Maryland, College Park, where he graduated in 1962 with a degree in Accounting. Bob went on to become a CPA working for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and spending several years as the Chief of Accounting for the Anne Arundel County School Board. In 1969, Bob started his own CPA practice in Annapolis and in 1977, he joined the staff of the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA). Bob retired in January 2004, after serving for 10 years as the liaison between the DCAA and the United States Congress. Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed sailing, researching family history, and spending time with his family. He raced sailboats on the Severn River as well as restoring and then sailing his father's wooden trimaran. He discovered that he is a direct descendent of Peter Carrico, who arrived in Maryland in 1674 and settled at Bryantown in Charles County, Maryland. Bob loved visiting with his grandchildren and using his financial background to help his friends and family. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Arthur, and his mother Laura. He is survived by Jean Carico, his wife of 56 years, his son Michael (Katie) Burdett Carico, and four grandchildren: Nicholas, William, James, and Elizabeth. Family and friends are invited to Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD 21054 for visitation on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm and 7pm - 9pm and services on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Riva Trace Baptist Church in Davidsonville, Maryland.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019