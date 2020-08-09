Robert "Bob" C. Rude, of Annapolis, passed away on July 27, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was born on July 12, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA to H. Clyde and Annabelle Sherrick Rude and was raised in Connellsville, PA. He graduated from Connellsville Joint Senior High School. Bob received his B.S. from California State Teachers College, presently California University of Pennsylvania, and his Master's degree in Education from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD. He was a dedicated teacher for 30+ years at Belvedere Elementary School, Arnold, MD. He loved teaching children and the kids loved him as their teacher, mentor, leader, and friend. Bob had a passion for performing and the theatre. He appeared in a number of productions and directed several shows at Summer Garden Theatre of Annapolis, The Colonial Players, and Pasadena Theatre Company. He directed for 40 years at Children's Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) where he taught the kids how to build their self-esteem, enjoy the fun of acting, and be creative. He loved to read, dabbled in trivia, and enjoyed taking photographs. He is survived by his sister, Judy Rude, as well as cousins, Larry Duggan (Margaret), Jack M. Collins (Marie), Kathy Collins Sipple (John), Linda Sherrick Seagraves (Ron), Earl C. Sherrick (Audrey) and long time friends Paul Dobish, Don Richter, and Ray Meyer. A virtual service will be held Saturday, August 22, at 11 a.m. hosted by Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Theatre of Annapolis (interland3.donorperfect.net
) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www2.jdrf.org
).