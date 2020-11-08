Robert Caldwell Smith, Jr., son of the late Robert Caldwell Smith, Sr. and late Pansy Mae Richardson Smith, was born in Tupelo, Mississippi on September 27, 1926. He passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 with his loving wife and soulmate, Helga, by his side. He was known by his friends as "Navy Bob". He attended high school at the Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, TN, graduated in 1944, where he was one of three seniors appointed to the United States Naval Academy. After graduating from the Naval Academy in 1948, he served on destroyers and mine sweepers for over six years then served a 9-month tour in Korea. After returning to the States in 1954, he was assigned to the Naval Academy as an instructor teaching plebes engineering drawing and descriptive geometry. He then resigned from the Navy and went to work for Westinghouse Electric in the Defense Group. He worked for Westinghouse for about 18 years before working for the Navy as a contract specialist until 1995, when he retired. In addition to being survived by Helga, Bob is survived by their son, Kurt and daughter-in-law Carolina, their children, Kayden and Carrington; his daughter Wendy; and daughter Jennifer, son-in-law, Erik, and their son, Jonah. Bob was a Navy Football season ticket holder and an active member of the Annapolis Yacht Club, both for over 50 years. He was an avid supporter of Navy sports, Redskins football, and enjoyed playing golf and traveling with Helga. They have been to Europe numerous times visiting Helga's family and to the South visiting Bob's relatives. "Go Navy, Beat Army!" A memorial service will be held at a later date (post-COVID) at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert C. Smith, Jr.'s honor, to the Naval Academy Foundation, 291 Wood Rd., Annapolis, MD 21402 or online at https://www.usna.com/give
or to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
.