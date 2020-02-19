Robert G. "Bob" Campbell, 92, of Madison, AL passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born March 3, 1927 in Fall River MA. He was a resident of Churchton, MD for 50 years. He served in the United States Navy and retired after 31 years of service. After his years of service he worked and retired from Metro. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Theresa. His son, Robert Campbell of Gloucester, MA, Raymond Campbell (Nadine) of Sicily Island, LA, Daughters, Linda Rose (Dennis) of Clintwood, VA, Joyce Amburgey, of Madison. AL, nine grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Robert enjoyed reading, working difficult puzzles, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an amazing storyteller. He was also a member of the Deale Elks Lodge 2528, American Legion Post 206, and Fleet Reserve at Annapolis MD. He was truly loved and will be tremendously missed. He is survived by his sister, Georgette Buffington, and brothers Maurice Campbell, and Vincent Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Lillian (Caron) Campbell, brothers, Conrad (Pete) Campbell, Jerry Campbell and Leon Campbell. Arrangements are with Legacy Chapel Funeral Home in Madison AL on Wednesday February 19, at 2PM. Internment will follow at Huntsville Memory Gardens.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020